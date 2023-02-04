Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Riverside 58

Olbrich 4-9 1-3 10, Turner 2-4 0-0 6, Cameron 3-7 0-0 8, Pullin 2-13 4-5 8, Tattersall 1-7 0-0 2, Hartwell 3-8 2-2 9, Salaridze 2-5 1-2 7, Martinez 1-1 3-5 5, Pickens 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 11-17 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run