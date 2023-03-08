Cal Poly 88, Long Beach St. 68

Koroma 5-6 0-0 10, Stevenson 8-14 8-8 28, Penn-Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, C.Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Pierce 3-11 8-11 14, Franklin 4-6 0-0 9, Fleming 6-11 1-3 16, Taylor 2-3 0-0 6, Haller 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 17-22 88.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony