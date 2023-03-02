Cal Baptist 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70

Freeman 9-16 7-12 25, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Holiman 5-10 4-4 15, Johnston 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 4-15 3-5 12, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Zdor 2-3 0-1 4, Ward 1-3 0-0 2, Brashear 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 16-24 70.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony