Cal Baptist 74, Texas-Arlington 66

Goodrick 2-5 0-2 4, Ta.Armstrong 6-8 11-13 24, Tr.Armstrong 2-4 0-0 4, Nottage 1-2 1-2 4, Battin 4-7 0-4 9, Quintana 4-6 7-9 17, Tchoukuiengo 4-8 3-4 12, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 22-34 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run