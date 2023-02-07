Butler 68, St. John's 66

Stanley 3-3 0-1 6, Soriano 4-10 3-3 11, Addae-Wusu 3-8 0-0 8, Alexander 8-11 1-2 17, Storr 2-6 0-0 4, Pinzon 6-10 0-0 14, Curbelo 2-10 0-0 4, Nyiwe 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 4-6 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run