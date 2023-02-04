Skip to main content
Bucknell 73, Army 67

Mann 4-8 0-0 8, Peterson 2-6 0-2 4, Roberts 11-19 4-4 32, C.Benson 6-15 1-1 15, Rucker 1-5 0-0 2, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Small 0-4 0-0 0, Allenspach 2-4 0-0 4, Dove 1-2 0-1 2, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-3 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 5-11 67.

BUCKNELL (10-15)

Motta 2-6 0-0 5, Screen 6-6 3-4 15, Timmerman 4-6 2-2 10, Forrest 2-7 2-2 6, Rice 4-10 8-12 17, Bijiek 3-7 4-4 12, Edmonds 1-4 0-0 3, Adoh 2-3 0-0 5, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 19-24 73.

Halftime_Bucknell 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Army 8-19 (Roberts 6-8, C.Benson 2-8, Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-1, Small 0-1), Bucknell 6-18 (Bijiek 2-5, Adoh 1-2, Edmonds 1-2, Motta 1-3, Rice 1-4, Forrest 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1). Rebounds_Army 33 (Peterson 7), Bucknell 27 (Screen 7). Assists_Army 10 (Peterson 4), Bucknell 11 (Rice 6). Total Fouls_Army 20, Bucknell 15. A_1,639 (4,000).

