Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Kuzma 0-6 2-2 2, Porzingis 11-20 12-13 38, Gafford 4-7 2-3 10, Kispert 5-8 2-2 15, Mo.Morris 7-14 2-4 18, Avdija 6-14 7-12 23, Goodwin 3-3 2-2 8, Nunn 1-4 3-3 5, Wright 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-81 32-41 123.

BROOKLYN (125)

Harris 1-5 0-0 2, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 10, Claxton 4-8 7-8 15, Curry 3-6 0-0 9, Sumner 9-19 9-10 29, Ma.Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 5-14 1-1 13, Thomas 16-23 8-9 44. Totals 43-86 25-28 125.

Washington 44 29 26 24 123
Brooklyn 25 30 37 33 125

3-Point Goals_Washington 13-28 (Porzingis 4-5, Avdija 4-9, Kispert 3-5, Mo.Morris 2-5, Kuzma 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Wright 0-2), Brooklyn 14-33 (Thomas 4-5, Curry 3-4, O'Neale 2-3, Mills 2-5, Sumner 2-9, Watanabe 1-2, Ma.Morris 0-1, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Washington 1 (Porzingis), Brooklyn None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Gafford 10), Brooklyn 39 (Claxton 13). Assists_Washington 22 (Mo.Morris 8), Brooklyn 21 (Claxton, Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Brooklyn 28. A_17,732 (17,732)

