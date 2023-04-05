Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108

Johnson 6-8 0-0 15, O'Neale 5-10 1-2 15, Claxton 8-9 3-3 19, Bridges 10-26 4-5 26, Dinwiddie 1-10 4-4 6, Harris 6-9 0-1 18, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 4-6 2-6 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Duke Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Sumner 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 45-86 16-23 123.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony