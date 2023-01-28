Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Barrett 9-16 3-4 24, Randle 7-16 4-6 19, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Brunson 10-19 6-6 26, Grimes 4-11 0-0 10, Toppin 1-2 2-2 4, Hartenstein 4-5 0-0 8, McBride 1-5 0-0 2, Quickley 6-11 0-1 16. Totals 45-88 15-19 115.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run