NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Thursday at a women’s empowerment luncheon held during the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network event in New York City.

Griner, who this week announced that she would write a book about her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia, thanked those gathered at the luncheon for the advocacy that contributed to her release in last December.