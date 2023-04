ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and will start against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

It's a quick opportunity for redemption after Shuster gave up four runs in the first inning of his debut in a 4-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. The Nationals' first six batters reached base and Shuster trailed 3-0 before recording an out.