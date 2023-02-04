Boston U. 68, Loyola (Md.) 67

Zink 1-2 0-0 2, Brewster 5-8 2-3 13, Harper 4-11 0-0 12, Tynen 3-4 0-0 7, Whyte 7-14 2-2 18, Landrum 4-6 1-1 9, Tate 2-4 0-0 6, Morales 0-2 0-0 0, Nobili 0-2 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 1-2 1, C.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-8 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run