Boston U. 60, American 54

O'Neil 0-2 2-4 2, Rogers 6-8 1-1 14, Donadio 1-4 0-0 2, Sprouse 2-8 0-0 6, Stephens 3-5 0-0 6, Smalls 4-7 3-4 13, Knotek 2-2 5-5 9, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Ballisager Webb 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-40 11-14 54.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run