Boston College 80, Louisville 62

Huntley-Hatfield 4-6 5-6 13, Traynor 4-10 3-4 12, Withers 2-5 2-2 6, Ellis 5-16 5-6 16, James 2-5 3-4 8, Lands 2-6 2-4 7, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Basili 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Myles-Devore 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Ree 0-0 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 20-26 62.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony