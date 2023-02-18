Boston College 75, Florida St. 69

McGlockton 3-4 10-10 16, Post 7-11 2-2 21, Ashton-Langford 2-4 5-6 9, Zackery 1-5 6-6 8, Aligbe 3-3 3-4 10, Madsen 2-9 2-2 7, Langford 1-4 0-2 3, Kelley 0-2 1-3 1, Bickerstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 29-35 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run