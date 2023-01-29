Boston College 74, Pittsburgh 60

Brown 4-7 3-5 11, Johnson 4-11 2-2 13, Strickland 5-9 1-2 13, King 1-4 0-0 2, Washenitz 0-1 0-0 0, Ezeja 0-2 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-1 0-0 0, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 6-13 0-0 13, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 3-9 0-0 8, Malcolm 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 6-9 60
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run