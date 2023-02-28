Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69

Bickerstaff 2-5 0-0 4, McGlockton 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton-Langford 5-9 2-2 13, Zackery 6-12 4-4 18, Aligbe 1-2 0-0 3, Post 9-16 0-1 19, Madsen 2-5 0-0 6, Kelley 1-1 0-0 2, Penha 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-56 6-7 71.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony