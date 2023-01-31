Boston College 62, No. 20 Clemson 54

Schieffelin 1-1 0-0 2, Tyson 6-13 6-6 22, Hall 3-12 2-2 9, C.Hunter 4-15 4-4 12, D.Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-1 4-4 4, Beadle 1-3 0-0 2, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 3, Middlebrooks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 16-16 54.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run