Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 4 1 Totals 28 2 7 2
Neto ss 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Turner 1b 4 1 2 2
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Refsnyder lf 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández cf 3 0 1 0
Urshela 1b 3 0 1 0 Yoshida dh 2 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Lamb 1b 0 0 0 0 Wong c 3 0 0 0
Rengifo lf 1 0 0 0 Chang ss 3 0 0 0
Ward ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Drury 2b 2 0 1 1
O'Hoppe c 2 0 1 0
Los Angeles 010 000 000 1
Boston 002 000 00x 2

DP_Los Angeles 3, Boston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Boston 4. 2B_Rendon (1). HR_Turner (1). SB_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Detmers L,0-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 7
Wantz 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Whitlock W,1-1 7 3 1 1 2 5
Ort H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Brasier S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Detmers (Yoshida).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

More for you

T_1:57. A_34,790 (37,755).

Written By