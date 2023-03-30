Boston 140, Milwaukee 99

Brown 13-20 1-2 30, Tatum 12-18 8-8 40, Horford 5-8 0-0 14, Smart 4-10 0-0 10, White 2-6 2-2 8, Griffin 1-1 1-2 4, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Kornet 2-3 0-0 4, Williams III 3-3 1-2 7, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-13 2-2 14. Totals 51-91 16-20 140.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony