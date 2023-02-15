Boston 127, Detroit 109

Bogdanovic 12-17 3-4 28, Stewart 5-8 0-0 14, Duren 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 3-11 2-2 10, Ivey 7-13 2-4 17, Livers 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-9 1-2 11, Burks 2-7 2-2 7, Diallo 5-8 0-0 10, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Umude 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 43-84 12-16 109.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run