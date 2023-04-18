Boston 119, Atlanta 106

Collins 2-11 0-0 5, Hunter 8-19 0-0 18, Capela 2-4 0-2 4, Murray 11-24 0-0 29, Young 9-22 4-6 24, Bey 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 4-5 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-11 0-0 18. Totals 43-101 4-8 106.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony