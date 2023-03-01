Boston 117, Cleveland 113

E.Mobley 6-15 0-2 12, Okoro 2-5 5-5 9, Allen 2-5 1-2 5, Garland 12-21 0-3 29, Mitchell 17-32 6-7 44, Osman 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 5-11 0-0 10, Rubio 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 45-92 13-21 113.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony