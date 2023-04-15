Boston 112, Atlanta 99

Collins 5-7 2-2 12, Hunter 4-10 2-2 11, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Murray 10-25 4-4 24, Young 5-18 5-7 16, Bey 2-6 1-2 6, Johnson 3-10 0-0 6, Okongwu 0-4 3-4 3, Bogdanovic 3-10 1-1 9. Totals 38-98 18-22 99.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony