Boise St. 66, San Diego St. 60

K.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Mensah 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 6-15 2-2 16, Butler 1-4 0-0 3, Trammell 2-9 2-3 7, Parrish 3-6 3-3 11, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, LeDee 3-7 2-3 8, Seiko 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-51 9-11 60.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony