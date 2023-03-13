Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week.

Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. The 10-year veteran was signed by the Bills in September after the team abruptly released rookie Matt Araiza, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State.