Skip to main content
Sports

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blaise Akonobi 21 5-10 0-2 4-10 0 2 10
Williams 7 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Hicks 36 8-16 2-2 2-3 1 2 22
Tucker 25 3-6 3-3 0-3 3 3 9
Smith 23 3-6 9-10 0-2 1 3 15
Thompson 21 3-7 0-1 0-6 1 4 7
Powell 16 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Lee 13 0-0 1-2 1-3 2 0 1
Brewer 12 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 3 3
Harvell 9 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 3 3
Downey 8 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 1 1
Peek 8 2-7 0-1 1-1 0 2 4
Randall 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-63 16-23 11-41 8 23 77

Percentages: FG .429, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek).

Steals: 5 (Hicks 3, Downey, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BETHUNE-COOKMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Henderson 15 0-0 0-2 2-3 1 3 0
French 20 5-8 0-0 0-1 1 1 12
Garrett 35 5-9 5-11 1-8 6 2 17
Harmon 27 4-12 7-8 0-1 3 2 17
Davis 35 5-8 1-4 1-7 2 3 11
Dyson 28 7-13 5-7 0-1 0 3 23
Gudavicius 25 2-3 0-0 1-3 3 1 4
McEntire 15 2-3 0-1 0-5 0 4 4
Totals 200 30-56 18-33 5-29 16 19 88
More for you

Percentages: FG .536, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Dyson 4-5, Garrett 2-2, French 2-5, Harmon 2-6, Davis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 2, Henderson 2, Dyson).

Turnovers: 9 (Garrett 4, Davis 3, Harmon, Henderson).

Steals: 15 (Davis 4, McEntire 4, Harmon 3, Dyson, Garrett, Gudavicius, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M 41 36 77
Bethune-Cookman 46 42 88

A_631 (3,000).

Written By