Bethune-Cookman 60, Prairie View 58

Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, French 4-11 0-0 12, Garrett 6-15 0-1 13, Harmon 3-13 6-8 14, Davis 1-6 2-2 4, Dyson 4-7 2-3 11, McEntire 1-4 0-2 2, Gudavicius 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-63 10-16 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run