Baylor 76, No. 12 Iowa St. 70

Bickle 6-11 1-2 14, Andrews 7-17 5-7 21, Asberry 4-7 6-7 14, Fontleroy 2-5 1-2 5, Owens 4-10 0-0 9, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Ferreira 0-0 0-0 0, Littlepage-Buggs 6-11 1-2 13, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 14-20 76
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run