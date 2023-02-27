Baylor 63, No. 12 Texas 54

Bickle 2-7 0-0 5, Andrews 8-16 0-0 17, Asberry 3-8 2-2 10, Fontleroy 1-4 1-2 3, Owens 1-5 0-0 3, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Abraham 3-3 0-1 6, Littlepage-Buggs 9-18 1-1 19, Totals 27-62 4-6 63
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony