Orioles fourth. Ryan Mountcastle singles to shallow right field. Anthony Santander pops out to shortstop to Jeimer Candelario. Adam Frazier walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Austin Hays singles to left field, tagged out at second, Stone Garrett to Keibert Ruiz to Luis Garcia. Adam Frazier to third. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Gunnar Henderson pops out to shallow infield to Jeimer Candelario.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Nationals 0.