Azerbaijan weightlifters leave Armenia after flag burned

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijan withdrew from the European Weightlifting Championships on Saturday in the capital of Armenia a day after a man ran onto the stage at the competition's opening ceremony, seized an Azerbaijan flag and set it on fire.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports said the incident Friday night in Yerevan showed that “when such an atmosphere of hatred reigns in Armenia, security is not ensured, the normal participation of Azerbaijani athletes in competitions is impossible due to psychological pressure.”