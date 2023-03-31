Atlanta United takes on the New York Red Bulls in conference play

New York Red Bulls (1-1-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-1-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +102, New York +250, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls meet in Eastern Conference action.

United was 10-14-10 overall during the 2022 season while going 8-4-5 at home. United averaged 1.4 goals on 5.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Red Bulls finished 15-11-8 overall a season ago while going 9-5-3 on the road. The Red Bulls scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Matheus Rossetto (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.