Atlanta 132, Dallas 130

Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 1-6 3-4 6, Powell 3-3 1-2 7, Doncic 8-21 3-4 22, Irving 16-27 8-8 41, Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Kleber 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 5-10 6-10 18, McGee 5-6 1-2 11, Green 6-9 0-0 13, Hardy 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 49-95 22-32 130.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony