Atlanta 129, Brooklyn 127

C.Johnson 10-15 4-4 27, Finney-Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Claxton 2-4 4-6 8, Bridges 8-16 6-6 24, Dinwiddie 7-16 4-4 20, O'Neale 4-7 0-0 12, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 6-14 9-9 22. Totals 43-87 27-29 127.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony