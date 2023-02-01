Army 71, Lehigh 69

Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 5-6 3-3 13, Roberts 2-8 3-4 8, C.Benson 5-10 1-1 13, Rucker 9-16 3-3 23, Cross 2-3 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Small 0-1 2-3 2, Naess 0-1 2-2 2, Dove 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-18 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run