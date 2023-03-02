Army 71, Boston U. 69, OT

Zink 0-0 1-2 1, Brewster 2-3 0-0 5, Harper 6-13 0-0 13, Tynen 4-8 0-3 11, Whyte 7-19 0-0 18, Brittain-Watts 2-11 0-0 5, Morales 4-9 0-0 9, Landrum 1-2 0-0 2, Chimezie 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 2-7 69.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony