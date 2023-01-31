Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

Coleman 7-17 4-5 18, Marble 3-9 2-6 8, Dennis 4-7 1-3 9, Radford 6-19 3-6 17, Taylor 6-19 4-4 18, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-76 14-24 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run