Arkansas 78, Texas A&M 65

Malone 3-9 3-4 9, Patty 2-7 1-2 6, Bowles 5-11 0-0 14, Kay Kay Green 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 7-10 9, Barker 5-9 6-11 17, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 0-6 0-0 0, Kindred 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 20-54 18-29 65
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony