Sports

Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barracas Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huracan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CA Platense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarmiento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Talleres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensa y Justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Instituto AC Cordoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santa Fe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

___

Friday, Jan. 27

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Tigre, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Independiente, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Colon vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.

Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

