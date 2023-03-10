Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches

Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0

Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1

Saturday's Matches

CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Gimnasia 0, Colon 0

Lanus 0, River Plate 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0

Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0

Sunday's Matches

Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2

Tigre 0, Argentinos 1

Monday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0

Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1

Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Friday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.

Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.

Friday's Match

Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Tigre, 5:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

