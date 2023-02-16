Appalachian St. 82, Texas St. 75

Ceaser 6-10 0-0 12, Martin 4-6 0-0 8, Morgan 5-8 1-2 11, Davis 3-6 2-2 11, Harrell 5-16 5-5 17, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman 1-8 3-4 5, Love 3-3 0-0 6, Sykes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-13 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run