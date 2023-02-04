Andrews, Asberry lead Baylor women past No. 12 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 21 points, Ja'Mee Asberry led a key fourth-quarter surge and Baylor defeated No. 12 Iowa State 76-70 on Saturday night.
Andrews hit a 3-pointer and a three-point play to give Baylor a 62-57 lead with 6:05 left in the fourth. Lexi Donarski scored six points for Iowa State to get the Cyclones within 66-64 before Asberry hit a jumper and a pair of free throws to put the Bears up 70-64 with 1:13 to go. Baylor maintained at least a five-point lead in the final minute.