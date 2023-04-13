Anderson makes 30 saves, leads Sabres to 4-3 OT win vs. Sens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career.
“This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by his teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored to secure the win 1:18 into the extra frame.