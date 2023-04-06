Skip to main content Turn off refresh
American League Team Statistics

Through April 6

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Toronto 216 27 63 11 0 3 23 .292
Chicago White Sox 219 26 63 17 0 6 26 .288
Tampa Bay 201 44 57 13 0 13 43 .284
Texas 196 36 52 7 0 9 34 .265
Boston 211 35 55 11 2 8 33 .261
Baltimore 205 34 52 13 0 11 33 .254
Cleveland 253 38 64 11 2 5 33 .253
Houston 238 34 59 7 0 7 32 .248
N.Y. Yankees 192 29 47 6 1 11 27 .245
L.A. Angels 206 33 50 8 0 7 33 .243
Minnesota 204 24 47 5 2 6 23 .230
Seattle 234 29 52 18 0 6 27 .222
Detroit 206 18 42 6 1 4 18 .204
Oakland 199 22 40 10 0 6 21 .201
Kansas City 181 14 28 6 1 4 14 .155

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Minnesota 4 2 52.0 34 16 58 1.90
Tampa Bay 6 0 54.0 40 15 51 2.00
N.Y. Yankees 4 2 54.0 45 12 72 2.33
L.A. Angels 4 2 52.0 42 18 53 3.12
Seattle 2 5 64.0 54 31 58 3.38
Texas 4 2 54.0 44 18 61 3.50
Kansas City 1 5 54.0 59 21 47 3.67
Houston 3 4 65.0 73 16 70 4.02
Cleveland 5 2 64.2 50 20 61 4.04
Toronto 3 3 51.0 57 18 44 5.12
Chicago White Sox 3 3 52.0 47 35 63 5.37
Baltimore 3 3 51.2 53 12 48 5.40
Oakland 2 4 56.0 60 27 47 5.79
Boston 2 4 54.0 61 26 53 6.00
Detroit 2 4 52.0 57 22 40 6.23
