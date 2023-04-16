Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

American League Team Pitching

THROUGH APRIL 15

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Minnesota 10 5 2.62 15 2 0 5 134.0 93 43 39
Tampa Bay 13 2 2.64 15 4 0 3 133.0 96 41 39
N.Y. Yankees 9 6 3.25 15 2 0 4 133.0 107 49 48
Houston 7 8 3.65 15 1 0 2 135.2 132 61 55
Seattle 7 8 3.66 15 1 0 4 137.2 123 66 56
L.A. Angels 7 7 3.80 14 2 0 4 123.0 111 63 52
Cleveland 9 6 3.93 15 1 0 7 139.2 125 69 61
Texas 8 6 4.06 14 0 0 2 124.0 116 63 56
Toronto 10 5 4.40 15 1 0 8 133.0 126 72 65
Kansas City 4 11 4.98 15 0 0 2 133.2 143 77 74
Boston 7 8 5.36 15 0 0 4 131.0 139 83 78
Baltimore 8 7 5.36 15 1 0 4 132.2 141 83 79
Chicago White Sox 6 9 5.70 15 0 0 2 131.0 139 89 83
Detroit 5 9 5.87 14 0 0 2 127.1 130 87 83
Oakland 3 12 7.97 15 0 0 1 131.0 144 121 116

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Minnesota 18 2 34 0 155 2
Tampa Bay 7 5 44 1 131 3
N.Y. Yankees 13 8 46 0 147 8
Houston 15 8 47 1 139 6
Seattle 10 4 60 7 127 6
L.A. Angels 13 12 46 2 113 8
Cleveland 12 5 41 1 123 14
Texas 12 1 42 3 136 3
Toronto 23 6 50 2 136 2
Kansas City 20 5 45 0 129 4
Boston 23 9 52 0 139 6
Baltimore 20 7 43 1 124 9
Chicago White Sox 22 13 74 0 149 4
Detroit 25 8 50 1 103 5
Oakland 28 14 79 4 105 8
