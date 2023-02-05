Abilene Christian 87, Cal Baptist 71

Pleasant 2-5 1-2 7, Simmons 5-10 2-2 16, Cameron 5-5 4-5 15, Daniels 5-11 6-7 17, Dibba 5-9 0-0 10, Madden 3-5 9-9 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Steele 0-4 0-0 0, Bettiol 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 22-25 87.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run