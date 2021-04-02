Zack Greinke, Astros shut down A's to win 8-1 opening day JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 1:55 a.m.
1 of12 Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke (21) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Oakland Athletics right fielder Chad Pinder makes a diving catch on a hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first base for an out against Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws to first for the double play on a ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (not shw=own) after forcing Ramon Laureano (22) out at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, center, works against Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, Oakland, Calif. Fans at RingCentral Coliseum were back at the ballpark for the first time since the 2019 season, and were seated in separate "seating pods" under a reduced stadium capacity policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is greeted by manager Dusty Baker Jr. after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of an opening-day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides into home plate past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) to score a run during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works against the Houston Astros in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works against the Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Amelia Schimmel, the new public address announcer for the Oakland Athletics, sits in the press box before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in Oakland, Calif. Schimmel succeeds the late Dick Callahan, who passed away in January after serving as the team's PA announcer for 15 seasons. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Amelia Schimmel, the new public address announcer for the Oakland Athletics, sits in the press box before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in Oakland, Calif. Schimmel succeeds the late Dick Callahan, who passed away in January after serving as the team's PA announcer for 15 seasons. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched six shutout innings, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman homered back-to-back in the eighth, and the Houston Astros hushed an unwelcoming crowd in beating the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.
A’s fans had to wait an extra year to properly boo the Astros, who were supposed to play their first road game of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season here last spring. Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by A’s right-hander Mike Fiers against his former club, and many in the crowd chanted “Cheaters!”