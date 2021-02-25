Zacha scores 1:17 into OT in Devils 4-3 win win over Sabres JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 10:07 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Pavel Zacha converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.
The Devils snapped a three-game skid by beating an injury-depleted Sabres opponent.