SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill had his first multi-goal game, 17-year-old Cade Cowell added a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat D.C. United 4-1 on Saturday night.

Javier López took a pass from Cowell, paused as he seemed to measure his shot, and then side-netted a left-footer from outside the area to open the scoring just 54 seconds into the game.